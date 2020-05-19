Bulletproof vests
The facts are obvious to anyone who cares to look. The armed, Confederate flag-carrying, noose-brandishing protesters are wearing bulletproof vests. They don’t even trust themselves, and they are threatening our governor’s life in the name of “liberty.” Why are they not arrested?
I support Gov. Whitmer who is brave enough to quarantine us for our own safety. She speaks the truth and is saving our lives. Those who claim to be liberty protesters are eager to end all restrictions as the virus continues. They are concerned about their own personal comfort in the name of “liberty.”
If everyone wore masks, the transmission of COVID-19 would be 1.5 percent instead of 70 percent without masks. We could have our economy back with some safety restrictions. We would no longer be quarantined. Wearing a mask saves others. Is that what’s wrong with America? We only think of ourselves?
Judy Childs
Traverse City
