The Wuhan virus
Trump has had to work with a system that was not designed for a pandemic of this magnitude. The previous administration did not restock the nation stockpile after the H1N1 epidemic. It was six months before Obama declared H1N1 an emergency and then he did it from his golf cart. Reprehensible. In addition, ever since China was opened to trade, one administration after another encouraged industry to take advantage of the low Chinese labor rates and free labor in Chinese Gulags. Both Democrat and Republican administrations were guilty. It was not until Trump took office that he made the move to bring back manufacturing to the USA. And now the “drive by media” wants to blame him for critical materials and drugs being made in China and India. And “Sleepy Joe Biden.” Where does one think we would be if he was POTUS during this pandemic? Especially when he went to the Senate to occupy the job for which he thought he was running.
And the states, are they not responsible to assure that hospitals in their states are adequately stocked with PPE, ventilators and virus testing kits? Who gave the states a pass?
Get real.
Salvatore Castronovo
Elk Rapids
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.