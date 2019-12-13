Listen up
The Liberal/Socialist/Communistic/Democratic Party began attacking Trump upon the announcement of his run for POTUS. The Democrats completed financing of a “dossier” compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, alleging Russian assistance to the Trump Campaign. The “Steele Dossier” was central to the FBI’s request to obtain FISA warrants to spy on members of the Trump campaign, the assertions therein, which the FBI had not corroborated. Mueller’s investigative team assembled to investigate allegations of Russian assistance to the Trump campaign was comprised of 17 attorneys, 12 of whom were registered Democrats, several were Clinton Campaign contributors. The media accused Trump of coordinating with Russians for two years, with no evidence. Mueller’s team determined “no coordination with the Russians.”
The Democrats have decided that they are unable to win the 2020 Presidential election without attempting to discredit POTUS Trump by pursuing his impeachment with unverifiable second-hand information. The former ambassador to Ukraine testified that she saw “no” impeachable offenses by POTUS Trump. To add to the circus, Representative Schiff falsely misrepresented the subject POTUS Trump phone conversation on national media.
"Smelly Walmart Shoppers," "Deplorables," "Conservatives," "Independents," "Libertarians" — prepare to get out the vote for POTUS Trump in 2020. The economy under Trump is phenomenal. Check the value of your 401K.
Salvatore Castronovo
Elk Rapids
