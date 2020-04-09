Change 2020 RMD
Submitted to Senator Peters and Senator Stabenow:
"Please consider introducing legislation that suspends the IRA RMD (Required Minimum Disbursement) for 2020. You may not be aware that the IRA RMD will be computed for the 2020 tax year by using the value of an IRA on 12/31/2019. That means in order for senior citizens to meet the required IRA RMD this year that seniors will have to liquidate drastically depreciated assets from their IRA. ... Please do not ignore this request, as senior citizens do vote.”
Congressman Bergman has introduced a House Bill that will waive the IRA RMD for them 2020 tax year as follows: “Having heard from you and other constituents, Congressman Bergman introduced legislation (H.R.6335) on Monday to stop RMD penalties for 2020.”
The IRA RMD was waived for tax year 2008, which set a precedent.
I have not received a response from Sen. Stabenow or Sen. Peters. I encourage them to introduce a Senate companion bill to HR 6335.
Salvatore Castronovo
Elk Rapids
