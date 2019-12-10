Guardianship can be well done
I was alarmed to read the nightmare guardianship article. For eight years I worked as a client representative with Advocacy and Protective Services Inc. of Ohio, a not-for-profit company funded directly by the State of Ohio. A.P.S.I. serves more than 3,000 clients with mental retardation. I served 90 clients in a three-county area.
During my monthly visit with each client I monitored their living situation, their medical records, staff interaction and work environment. I also met with any physician providing care. The company also provided me with help from the company attorney and the M.D. as needed in making client care decisions. A.P.S.I. is a very good professional company, and most importantly not for profit. When I left A.P.S.I. to live near my family, I knew I was leaving the most satisfying job of my life.
Dianne Carlton
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.