Trump’s sham trial
Republican senators who voted for Trump's acquittal should be ashamed. Romney was the only one who spoke truthfully regarding the abuse of power and voted him guilty. Men and women know he is guilty and that he did wrong by asking a foreign leader to find dirt on Biden who could be his opponent next. If that isn’t election meddling, what is? Did he forget the Mueller investigation?
The Senate wants to leave it to voters, but Trump gets away without consequences. He cheated on three wives and filed six bankruptcies costing taxpayers millions. He had more than 43 lawsuits against him before entering office, made "fun" of a handicapped reporter, told security at a rally to attack a protester (his fans laughed), told thousands of lies, accused Obama of tapping his phones and bragged about "grabbing women by their privates" — and people accepted that!
He brags about being our best president. I’m ashamed of the Republican Party. People need to see his incompetence and not vote for him in November. He is an embarrassment and not worthy of being our president. Mark Twain said "It is easier to fool the people than to convince them they have been fooled."
Jackie Cantalupo
Traverse City
