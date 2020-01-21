Thank you, Vic and Amy
Thank you, Vic and Amy, for many devoted years to Traverse City and Horizon Books. From the little store across the street to the really big store filled from top to bottom to each customer's desire, you created a cultural center for this city. You allowed all voices to be heard and for all to participate. All the organizations, groups, authors, poets, musicians, children sitting on the steps to hear a story, quilts hanging for beauty and a cafe for all to enjoy. You graciously gave space to share for your devoted customers. Horizon Books will always be remembered and thank you.
Irene Brown
East Bay Township
