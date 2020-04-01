Assume you have the virus
More than 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in the U.S. I'm angry. I believe the number is 10 times that.
I could throw my anger at our country’s leader. He knew about this virus months ago. It’s easy to say he sent mixed messages. That he downplayed it. To call it “China's virus.” Like it wouldn't affect the U.S. population. Trump was wrong. He continues to be wrong over and over. Historians will write about his ineptness and the deaths, illness and money it will cost.
Almost every American knew about this virus. Any critical thinker knew it was coming. In this Information Age with 24-hour news, it is inconceivable everyone didn't know. We can blame the president. He's an easy mark — but what about our responsibility?
Citizens could’ve social distanced sooner. We could've reduced travel. We could've practiced better hygiene. We could've reduced our risk of exposure. Saying it's the president’s fault is like the president saying it's the “China virus.” This pandemic is everyone's responsibility.
Even after the president and governors pleaded for social distancing, we didn't. The president didn’t need to tell us how to behave. If we assumed we had the virus, our actions would’ve been different. Assume you have it.
Doug Bowerman
Williamsburg
