Music at TCAPS, NMC
It is pride that moves me to brag about the caliber of choral and instrumental music being taught and performed by the TCAPS and NMC programs. Having been in the audience of many packed venues, it is heartwarming to witness the results of what quality and dedicated instructors have achieved. Expecting excellence from children and young adults is paid off by engaging learners in something healthy that can be carried for a lifetime: a love of music.
Mary Bousamra
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.