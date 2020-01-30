E-scooters
Having read the insightful Jim Bruckbauer article of Jan. 18 concerning e-scooters, I am reminded of the phrase “a picture is worth a thousand words.”
The first issue to be discussed in any public forum designed to develop reasonable guidelines for the public use of shared bikes and e-scooters should be an in-depth statistical and video analysis of cities now having rules and regulations addressing this issue.
We dare not “ask” these cities “how is it working for you.” Instead, we should, with video camera in hand, select “sample” cities and actually visit them.
We may wish to “see” what's coming to Traverse City as opposed to “hearing” what's coming.
Ross Blair
Traverse City
