Wetlands vs. Montessori
I’m saddened by TCAPS’ desire to build a new school next to a wetlands area. Surely there must be other options. So much work has been done downstream to create a healthy waterway, just to have the wetlands upstream compromised.
I am under the impression that Montessori stands for forward-thinking teaching practices, yet TCAPS is demonstrating outdated thinking. Why build in an area that will require steps to protect the wetlands? Not building there eliminates any needed mitigation.
There are several empty buildings in the area waiting for new life. The formers Younkers building comes to mind. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to REUSE and RESTORE an existing building, turn a patch of crumbling parking lot into green space and a garden, have basic infrastructure already in place? Or maybe Glenn Loomis really can be adapted. Let’s not be so quick to abandon the old and run to the new and shiny.
It would be a great example to our students to reuse and restore a building and not disturb the wetlands. Wetlands are in limited quantities; empty buildings are not.
I encourage the community to speak out to leave the sensitive wetlands alone and push TCAPS to find other building solutions.
Barbara Beyer
Traverse City
