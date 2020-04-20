Affordable Care Act
In response to Fred Goldenberg’s column “You can still use the ACA Marketplace,” I say, ”Way to go Fred!” He outlines how you can sign up for health insurance if you happen to lose your employer-based coverage. The Affordable Care Act passed 10 years ago and I was glad to have played a small part in the lobbying effort for this. A highlight of my career was promoting the legislation in person to our former U.S. Rep. Bart Stupak at his office in March 2009.
Twenty million people gained insurance due to the ACA and the uninsured rate in the U.S. dropped from 13.4 percent in 2013 to 9.1 percent in 2019. We need to accept that the ACA is working for the greater good and that “repeal and replace” did not happen.
On one hand President Trump stated he wants us to have quality, affordable healthcare. On the other hand — during the COVID-19 pandemic no less — the Trump Administration and 20 states are still suing to have the ACA repealed. The contradiction here is striking. If the goal was to actually allow for better access to care, President Trump would be well served to drop the lawsuit against the ACA.
David Best
Williamsburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.