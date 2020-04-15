Mask communication
Where is the communication? At the beginning of the virus, Munson was saying they needed masks, and needed them right now. So more than 1,500 locals chipped in by providing material, others their sewing machines and others their time, to produce more than 10,000 masks. Then Munson announces that they're only going to use surgical masks. What a slap in the face for all those hardworking volunteers.
Kurt Benghauser
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.