Transformational change
OK ... here’s an idea. During the Great Depression, Roosevelt created the Civilian Conservation Corps and the Works Progress Administration to to re-employ workers and help build our national infrastructure. It helped America to escape the Depression.
We are now on the precipice of another economic calamity, and teetering toward an environmental disaster with global warming. We need a dramatic remedy to both problems. We will emerge from this COVID-19 disaster. And we will be faced with staggering problems. But we will also be presented an opportunity for transformational change.
I suggest, as we face crippling unemployment, that we create a massive, subsidized national program to completely revamp our energy infrastructure into a sustainable, carbon-free system. We would invest heavily in solar, wind, tidal, geothermal, algae and other technologies that would re-train and employ millions of workers and transform the manufacturing foundation of this country. All made here in the good old USA.
It would take political acumen and backbone. It would allow science to re-emerge in it’s rightful place in our decision processes. It would rebuild our public educational system. And it could vault this country into a leadership role as we re-shape our planet for future generations.
David Baumann
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.