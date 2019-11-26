Thank you, veterans
As we approach Thanksgiving, we reflect on what we are thankful for. Many people think “I’m thankful for my family, my job, the roof over my head, my health.” While I’m thankful for those, this message focuses on my appreciation for the veterans who served and helped secure the freedoms we all experience.
It’s our privilege to care for over 37,400 Veterans in Alpena, Bad Axe, Cadillac, Cheboygan, Clare, Gaylord, Grayling, Oscoda, Saginaw and Traverse City. We strive to provide the best health care and improved access to telehealth and other services, including same day service for primary care and mental health appointments. Our goal is to deliver exceptional care to our veterans and encourage them to “ChooseVA” for the health care and benefits they’ve earned. If you or a veteran you know is not currently enrolled in VA care, reach out to a facility near you.
I must acknowledge and thank our VA employees. They are devoted, caring and professional — evidenced through positive feedback we receive from veterans.
I’m sincerely grateful for the service and sacrifices our veterans made for the freedom and liberties of our nation. I wish them all and our staff a happy Thanksgiving and happy holidays.
Barbara Bates
Director, Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center
Saginaw
