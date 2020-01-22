How much longer?
Where is Trump taking us? He has lied to all of the USA since we have known who he is:
- Filed for bankruptcy because he is a bad business man.
- Divorced twice because he is a bad husband.
- Allowed China to take our spot as the biggest economy in the world.
- Has spent more money enforcing tariffs than Obama did rescuing the auto industry. The tariffs were Trump’s idea; the economy in 2008 was the doing of the Republican Party.
Mr. Trump has no respect for anyone except himself. His life is only as good as his threats can make it. How much longer can we live with his next mistakes?
Paul Baribeau
Kewadin
