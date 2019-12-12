Small-town atmosphere
First, bravo to the officials who put the brewery housing project on hold. Now, I believe the time is way overdue to stand up to these developers, some not from the Traverse City area, and tell them we are sick and tired of them destroying Traverse City's small town atmosphere. They need to see that there has to be a happy medium between progress and preservation. Without that medium, gone are the trees that once covered the hill behind the West Bay shopping center. With it, the Woodwinds Subdivision on Cherry Bend Road that preserved most of the trees and Cedar Creek is not touched.
It can be done, folks. We need to roll up our sleeves and tell these developers this by all means possible, such as putting proposed developments as the brewery project up to a vote of the people in the city or township the proposed development would be located in. Please, let us preserve what we have left of this area's small-town atmosphere, if there is any of it left, from being lost to all who enjoy the natural scenery that draws visitors to Traverse City and the surrounding region and area. Thanks.
Thomas Baird
Traverse City
