Great news for opera lovers
If you missed the Nov. 20 performance of Don Pasquale at the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay, you don't want to miss it again.
The new management at Bay Theatre has shown us that they care about true art and culture being shown on their screen. They are willing to fill the gap created when the State Theatre dropped the Met Opera without any prior warning or explanation!
However, now we have a new venue in which to enjoy operas and ballet by world class performers streamed and taped at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, London. The program is still in its early stages, but the more people who come to support the theater, the more programs will be shown.
The Bay Community Theatre has a superb sound system (even sounds better in a way than at the State), comfortable seats with plenty of leg room, great-tasting popcorn and a very welcoming group of volunteers. Start checking their website for upcoming events and come on up to beautiful Suttons Bay to enjoy world class entertainment.
Spread the word, opera lovers!
May-Lis Andrus
Suttons Bay
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.