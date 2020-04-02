Lincoln's words
American citizens are dying in Michigan and the president of the United States won’t send help unless the governor is nice to him? What has happened to our country? When did the citizens of this country turn the keys over to a vindictive dictator? We let down our guard and lost control. We have to clean house in November and remember Lincoln’s words so government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from this earth.
Gary Ancinec
Traverse City
Commented
