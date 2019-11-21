Museum education
More than 30 years ago, my family of four visited the Gerald R. Ford Museum in Grand Rapids. I’ve remembered and appreciated it still, in detail. In the Nov. 10 Record-Eagle, Jeanne and Dave Barber’s article beautifully describes all that is important and worth remembering about the visit.
As a school librarian and teacher, I have been astounded that the museum isn’t on the radar of parents of Traverse City school-aged children. Our children learn about the presidency in school and at home from history books, parents and grandparents and all forms of media — yet are not taken to the sight of the Oval Office and Cabinet Room or to exhibits featuring the highlights of one president’s childhood.
The museum is 142 miles south of Traverse City . . . on the way to Disneyworld, if you are driving.
Ronnie Alff
Traverse City
