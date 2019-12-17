Common sense vs. profits
Line 5 removal. Common sense versus profits. When will we learn? It may be too late. Nothing can trump clean water. Gambling with our clean water supply is not an option. This is not a simplistic statement. This is a realistic declaration. Take appropriate action. Remove Line 5, and all other potential contamination of our water supply, nationally, internationally. Step up! Exercise our responsibility as citizens.
Nancy Adadow Gray
Frankfort
