Minervini is qualified
As a practicing attorney and a city resident who has served on a number of regional boards over the past 40 years, I have never worked with a better director than Christie Minervini proved to be during our shared experience with Safe Harbor.
Christie does her homework and takes on more than her share of responsibility. She is very intelligent and a quick study on unfamiliar issues. She interacts well with people and truly listens to others' viewpoints with a willingness to adapt, if warranted. Christie will be an ideal city commissioner, uniquely experienced and qualified to serve our community.
George Thompson
Traverse City
