Due diligence
Please, Traverse City Commission, before approving recreational marijuana businesses, do your due diligence in researching what has happened in other cities and states where recreational marijuana has been legalized. I’d like to specifically bring attention to Colorado. Yes, much money has been raised from local and state taxes, but remember, it is still federally illegal.
From U.S. News and World Report May 15, 2019: “THE LEGALIZATION OF recreational marijuana is associated with a rise of injuries, substance abuse and car accidents, according to new research.
“A study published Wednesday in the journal BMJ Open found that Colorado hospital admissions for cannabis abuse increased after the drug was legalized in the state.”
“Researchers found that car accidents in Colorado increased 10 percent after legalization, and increases in alcohol abuse and overdoses that resulted in injury or death increased by 5 percent.”
We have a son who has lived in Colorado for a number of years and has noticed the negative changes brought about by the legalization.
People who need cannabis for health reasons can get it medically. Please do not create a larger problem than we already have by providing easy access to recreational marijuana.
Carol Thompson
Grawn
