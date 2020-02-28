March 10 choices
Every day I shake my head with sadness at what is going on in our country. When I heard Steve Bannon say that the closer the election, the more Trump would “go full animal,” I couldn’t believe it could get worse. But it has gotten worse … much worse.
Every day Trump makes decisions — not what is good for the country, but what is good for him. It’s his vindictiveness that disturbs me most. Clearly, Sen. Romney spoke from the heart when he said with great sadness that he had to vote to convict Trump because the evidence was, in his opinion, convincing. Then he was uninvited to attend the CPAC convention. Why? Because the CPAC chair feared for Sen. Romney’s safety! Lt. Col. Vindman was dismissed. Ambassador Sondland, a lifelong Republican and big contributor to the president, fired. Ambassador Yovanovitch dismissed without cause.
The Secret Service is paying as much as $650 a night to stay at Trump properties; Trump’s golf trips cost taxpayers over $340 million. In 2016 our deficit was $87 billion. Today $1 trillion. Where is the Republican Party of fiscal conservatism?
We have choices on March 10, and I will vote for Bernie Sanders. In November, I’ll vote to restore integrity.
Rev. Steven B. Thompson, Benzie County NORML chapter director
Benzonia
