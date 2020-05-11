Michigan leadership
I listen with great disbelief to the protests against Gov. Whitmer for “trying to take over the state of Michigan.” My disbelief is not that there are protests. Protests are legal in our country. Thank God. My disbelief is that we had yet another opportunity to work together against the COVID-19 virus, and a few of us — including many out-of-state people coming to make it look larger, creating chaos — have again chosen to make this non-political crisis into a political football. Now it has been picked up by the media. I know we will learn. I just don’t know when or how big of a crisis it will have to be to get us to cooperate with each other.
I also want to say that I support Gov. Whitmer. I don’t care about her party affiliation. She consulted with pandemic experts, other experts and governors and stepped up to protect the people in our state with her best judgment, and not what is politically advantageous for her. I trust that she knows more about this than I do, and I certainly don’t believe she is “trying to take over the state.” We need more leaders like her.
Jacqueline Thiel
Elk Rapids
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.