Dear editors of our Record-Eagle, your June 18 editorial on the Line 5 tunnel project completely ignores the impacts on Michigan’s water, economy, future climate and legislation passed since 1953 designed to protect our Great Lakes. As a longtime reader, I am troubled with your approval of the lame-duck agreement of this tunnel.
Our most precious resource is freshwater, and Michigan shares responsibility to protect the 20 percent of the Earth’s supply. The tunnel was agreed to without any review of the environmental impacts, and even feasibility of building it. The laws in place to protect these waters were ignored.
The tunnel comes at great environmental risks to Michigan: our freshwater, tribal fisheries, unknown geology of the “bedrock” that Enbridge claims will protect it. Who will competently watch how it is being built? Who will bear the financial liability for those 99 years? Will those two old pipelines burst before The tunnel is finished? If a spill occurs, will Michigan’s people and economy survive?
Unprecedented, recent rain storms, rising temperatures and other indications show us that our climate is changing. We cannot afford to burn for 99 years the oil and gas the tunnel will supply. New, less expensive, clean energy is available now.
June Thaden
Traverse City
