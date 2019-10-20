Jail changes
No amount of money, apology or policy change could ever replace my daughter, Marilyn Palmer. Although losing Marilyn was a tragedy, my hope is that her death will not be in vain. My wish is to bring awareness to the community, empowering you to stand up to the immoral injustices taking place in our jail. Not allowing sick individuals access to proper mental health attention is unconscionable. Not allowing inmates access to hygiene products in this day and age, is humiliating. Seducing and using former inmates for immoral purposes is outrageous. Sheriff Bensley, blaming the conditions of the jail on cell-space, should be ashamed of himself. Lack of oversight in the jail by Sheriff Bensley is negligence and he should step down.
Many changes have occurred over the year at the jail; however, as a community, we have a responsibility to demand continued progress to include: medically assisted treatment for those suffering from addiction, access to mental health and investigation of individuals overseeing mental health in the jail. I can never get those moments back that I’ve lost as a mother, but perhaps I can prevent these circumstances from happening to someone else's family.
Venus Telfor
Traverse City
