Bergman misses the mark
Jack Bergman's piece in the Record-Eagle is puzzling. First he details the coronavirus devastation. Will he take his President to task for his catastrophic pandemic response?
Nope. The villain is the “thugs” of the Communist Party of China. Since there are 90 million members of the party, one assumes he means the diabolical, inscrutable party leaders — but maybe not. Next comes a long list of dubious and false boilerplate accusations about China, our new boogeyman.
Bergman’s point, not reached until the last quarter of the piece, is a bill to allow private U.S. citizens to sue the Chinese government. The futility of this bill passing is obvious, as is the absurdity of private lawsuits to conduct foreign policy.
So what is this puzzling missive really about? It’s the old “pay no attention to that man behind the curtain” ploy. Fear my illusion. The real threat to America today is the incompetent and malicious GOP, and the column is part of the Trump/Bergman 2020 campaign to distract us from the damage they’ve done.
This stalking horse is pure political agitprop. Part and parcel of the Marine preen for credulous voters in the first district. Don’t be fooled by fear mongers.
Stuart Tarr
Empire
