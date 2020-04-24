Not a 'city problem'
I was disappointed and embarrassed to read Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich's name attached to a letter expressing a reluctance to enforce Michigan's Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order. Instead, Borkovich, and the other three sheriffs attached to the letter, would like to focus on "reopening counties and getting people back to work."
A move to reopen the county now would be deadly. Here in Leelanau County, sometimes it "feels" like COVID-19 doesn't impact us. Sometimes, it "feels" like COVID-19 is a "city problem." However, experts warned Americans early on, COVID-19 will reach rural areas last, possibly after some cities have begun to recover.
If we're smart, if we're patient and if we continue to self-quarantine and social distance, we will minimize the impact of COVID-19 in our community. But, if we're greedy, if we place monetary gain over the lives of our neighbors and loved ones and if we act on political motivations, COVID-19 will ravage our beautiful community, overwhelm our medical resources and cost us more than we ever could have imagined.
Joseph Symons
Suttons Bay
