U.S. founded on religion
The Mayflower Compact of 1620 is considered the founding of America. The first sentence is "In the Name of God, Amen ... Having undertaken for the Glory of God, and Advancement of the Christian Faith."
The Declaration of Independence, 1776, states "... all men are created equal ... are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights." It further states "... with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence."
Creator and Providence are names for the God of the Holy Bible.
The Constitution of the United States is dated "the seventeenth Day of September in the year of our Lord one thousand seven hundred and eighty seven."
Reference to 1787 A.D. was not used. Our forefathers wrote it out, clearly acknowledging Jesus Christ as Lord. All but five of approximately 250 of our founding fathers were easily identified as Christians (Baptist, Congregational, Dutch Reform, Swedish Lutheran, Catholic, etc.).
The Supreme Court issued the Trinity Decision in 1892. For 10 years they searched every founding document of the U.S. to determine if it was a Christian nation. A nine-judge ruling said "All of these, an abundance evidence of various documents show that 'this is a religious people. This is a Christian nation.'"
Glen and Carolyn Swoveland
Traverse City
