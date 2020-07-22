Support for Roth
John Roth’s qualities to serve as state rep: John is polite, hardworking, conscientious, pleasant, cheerful and cool headed in stressful situations.
Excellent communication skills help him create good working relationships. He is non-confrontational and highly effective. Great Lakes Gun Rights (GLGR), an affiliate of NAGR, attacked John over an unreturned candidate survey.
A 501©4 organization that “does not endorse, support or oppose candidates for election,” turned a harmless act into a misleading and factually inaccurate political attack. John will uphold the entire constitution and his oath of office honorably. John is a much needed voice to represent us.
Mary Swift
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.