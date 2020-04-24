Grace and faith
I became a grandmother on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. I sat in my car in the Munson hospital parking lot, looking up at the building where my son and daughter-in-law were giving birth.
The distance — the social isolation — was not the way I would have planned it. But my tears of joy were the same. The river of love that flowed from my heart was the same.
We’re all trying pretty hard to make things work, aren’t we? Having a child in a pandemic, brave nurses and doctors risking their lives to come to work, me sitting alone in a car, weeping for joy.
I was as close as I could get to the birth, and I accepted that with all the grace and faith I have to offer.
On my car radio there was a story about the president cutting off funds for world health. His voice was like a donkey braying. I turned off that spiteful, hurtful, graceless, faithless man.
I looked up at Munson hospital in silence and thought, thank you. I love each of you. We’re trying pretty hard. With grace and faith we’ll make it through this together.
KB Sutton
Cedar
