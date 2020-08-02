Shift school restart
It appears that very good progress is being made to develop a vaccine to combat COVID-19. So why don’t schools reopen at second semester and run through the summer? This would allow a full complement of academics and sports.
The first persons to receive the vaccine would be students. This would allow students, staff and parents to be protected. This would not be “normal,” but what is this year?
Jon L. Sutton
Cedar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.