Active protest
My first letter to a newspaper ever. I ask myself “why not before? Why now?”
In the past, the president and Congress seemed too far away to hear me. Who was I to speak? Now the president brags about grabbing women, hates our Mexican neighbors, loves dictators like Putin, brags he can shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and idolizes a Marine who knifes an incapacitated enemy soldier.
What happened? Did my silence let this president get elected? Am I the cause of what’s happening to the U.S. — the horrid speeches, the inhumane treatment of people of color, the profanity, the unrepentant wrongdoing?
The look on this president’s face scares me. The way he whips up a crowd scares me. It’s gone too far, and I am afraid it will go farther.
I speak to you, my friends and neighbors. You and I have to set aside our comfortable silence and oppose the evil. Please, please will you raise your voice with me? Write, sing or protest once each and every day. Vow no more silence. Think of this: If our silence let this president happen, our active protest can surely remove him from office!
KB Sutton
Cedar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.