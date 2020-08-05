COVID numbers matter
It took 57 days to reach the first one million cases of coronavirus, according to CDC COVID tracking data. It took 43 and 27 days to achieve 2 and 3 million. On July 24, the country reached 4 million cases. It took 16 days, just 16 days, to add a million. At this rate the U.S. will reach 5 million new cases around Aug. 9 and 6 million around Aug. 25. The U.S. is first in the world — nearly double second place, Brazil — and only three countries require “million” to measure.
The responsibility for letting this happen to us has to be borne by the Republican Party headed by the president. Coronavirus punishes arrogance, ignorance and ineptitude. This is what we get for electing people who politicize health care and science.
Jerry Sura
Traverse City
