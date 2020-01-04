Family thank you
Tanja and I would like to thank the community for all of the love and support that we have received in the past few months.
It is very humbling and we are very grateful. We were overwhelmed with the amount of people who came to support us at the recent spaghetti dinner. It definitely made us feel loved.
There is no way we can thank everyone who donated to the GoFundMe page and all of you who supported us at the benefit dinner, but we are so thankful for all of you who helped out, donated items for the raffle and auction and of course, all of the smiling faces that showed up to support us.
We are so grateful for everything everyone has done for us to get us through this tough time.
I have recently retired from the Cedar Area Fire and Rescue Department due to health reasons. I am sad to leave the department as I won’t be caring for all of you like I used to.
Because of the NFPA I can no longer be a firefighter due to the Coumadin I am taking. I am healthy and have so much to be thankful for.
I will continue to love my community as I always have.
Sincerely,
The Sudemann family
Cedar
Editor’s Note: Herb Sudemann, a firefighter EMT for Cedar Area Fire and Rescue, was the department’s longest-serving firefighter until he was taken off duty in June, when he was deemed a cardiac risk because of a heart murmur.
