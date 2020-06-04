Mental injury, not illness
Netflix recently released "Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story," a documentary retelling the SNL star’s story of horrific abuse he suffered as a child and how this trauma impacted his adult life and path to recovery. Darrell's story documents several important factors relevant to all trauma survivors.
First, trauma is a mental injury, not mental illness. It impacts the "wiring" of your brain affecting work, sleep, relationships, social life, etc.
Second, if you have suffered trauma, seek a trained and experienced trauma therapist. Mr. Hammond eloquently speaks to the numerous diagnoses and medications prescribed before he found a professional equipped to help him heal.
Third, you can’t "talk" trauma out of the body via talk therapy. Engaging the body is essential to calm the body’s agitated survival system that is a prerequisite for healing trauma.
Finally, forgive yourself. Trauma victims unrealistically hold themselves accountable for actions out of their control and feel ashamed of ways they’ve coped. Have compassion for yourself.
"Cracked Up" does an excellent job bringing trauma to light. However, consult your therapist before watching — as it could be triggering.
Janice Stump, MSW
Program director at Peace Ranch
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.