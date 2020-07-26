Come together to fight
Why can’t we put partisan, petty politics aside and act as Americans to fight this pandemic? I don’t care if you vote Republican or Democrat. I don’t care whether you like your police department, your mayor, your governor or your school board. What I do care about is winning this war against a virus that we didn’t create, but affects us all — all of us as Americans. All of us need to come together in a positive, constructive way to support this fight.
By that I mean support the first responders, the scientists, the research firms, the government agencies and the president. We only have one president, and whether you like him or not, he is the only one today that has the constitutional power to marshal all the forces necessary to gain on this disease. Support him, or lacking that, his office to come together as Americans.
Let’s beat this thing. Now.
Mark N. Strom
Traverse City
