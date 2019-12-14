Christmas budget cuts
Merry Christmas, voters!! The Trump administration just proposed a budget that for the next 10 years would cut $26 billion from Social Security, $865 billion from Medicare and $1,700 billion from Medicaid — once again, targeting the most vulnerable to help offset his trillion-dollar giveaway to the wealthiest among us.
Now, I doubt that our democratic Congress would ever approve these drastic cuts, but I do remember Donald Trump assuring his base that he would never cut Social Security or Medicare. Well, that was a lie. He’s not working for you folks! I guess he thinks that “draining the swamp” means “draining our pockets.”
But as voters, it is up to us to watch what he does and not what he says. He lies to Americans every damn day! Don’t be a fool! Get smart! Vote blue!
Beryl Striewski
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.