The American citizen
During this time of national emergency, three things come to mind.
First, and foremost, stay home, stay healthy and wash your hands often.
Second, as Congress attempts to pass more stimulus legislation, any legislation should only deal with the COVID-19 problem. None of this aid to the Kennedy Center or any other nonsense.
Lastly, as many Americans are seeing a loss of income, or worse yet a loss of their job, wouldn't it be a good idea if we sent to Congress a request that they to reduce their income or donate it to those in need? Let them see how it feels to be an average citizen again. Just do your job in a non-partisan way, stop pointing your collective finger trying to assign blame and work for your real boss, the American citizen.
Fred Stoye
Traverse City
