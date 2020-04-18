Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High near 55F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.