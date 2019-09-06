Don’t blame the guns
It still amazes me at the ignorance of many people with regard to guns. When a drunk driver kills someone, we blame the driver of driver of the car. When the planes crashed into the WTC on 9/11, we blamed the terrorists not the planes. Yet, when some crazed person kills someone with a gun, any gun, it's the gun’s fault.
There are laws on the books to prevent the vast majority these tragedies. Yet many laws are ignored. If a person wishes to use a gun in a crime, laws will not prevent them from obtaining one.
According to the FBI, three times as many guns are used to prevent a crime than are used in a crime. According to FBI data, the rate of violent gun crime has decreased almost 49 percent since 1991.
So, it's not the gun that is the problem; it's the criminal who uses it. Let's put the blame where it belongs.
Fred Stoye
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.