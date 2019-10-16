Energy production
To those “climate change” fanatic youth, how much energy was used to produce your new iPhone? Where does the electricity come from to power that phone, or your flat-screen TV, or run your home AC unit, or your refrigerator? Do you really think banning plastic straws will help while you drink out of a plastic cup or sip your purchased bottle of water then throw the bottle away? What is going to power you car that will take you to school, or to the mall, or to your friend’s house? To save energy, why not take the school bus, ride a bike or, heaven forbid, walk? How is the electricity produced to power your phone, your TV, your computer? How will electricity be produced if the sun doesn't shine (solar energy) or the wind doesn't blow (wind turbines)?
The “climate change” subject has been around since the 1960s. Every 10 years or so, we've been told the Earth is heating, the Earth is cooling, there will be no snow, the seas shall rise, mankind will run out of food or the current dirge: the Earth as we know it will end in 12 years. And yet ... WE. ARE. STILL. HERE!
Fred Stoye
Traverse City
Commented
