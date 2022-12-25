by bob stowers
Looking out my window on West Bay, I was inspired to write the short poem attached. Given our volatile political climate, we all need something like the Christmas season to bring us together. It is original and has never appeared any place else in print.
I hope that you will share it with your readers.
Christmas in Michigan
Fragrant smells from warm ovens are remembrances of homes,
Door wreaths with festive pears, snowy cones, and colorful bows
Bid welcome to visitors, family, and friends to share in the season.
As Michiganders, we do this for everyone we may or may not know.
Snow in the Upper Peninsula signals the arrival of the winter season,
Migrating birds flying south overhead hark a familiar season’s sound.
Sparkling white lights illuminate cities north, south, east, and west
Mean the spirit of Christmas is on its way and gladness will abound.
Matters not what a person’s background or life’s situation may be,
Instead, the warm Christmas season spirit fills hearts with wonder.
Deepest feelings are wholesome and genuine and last lifetimes,
Experiences today create glows in our hearts that only grow fonder.
We pause to embrace memories, and also to recall days gone by.
For these things make life meaningful whether we are girls or boys.
Remembrances old and new help recall what was and is coming
Because a Michigan Christmas is filled with merriment and great joy.
At Christmas, timely surprises find a way to each of our doorsteps,
Wishes come true in the Mitten as the joyful season comes ‘round,
Happiness happens throughout our state’s cities, towns, and villages,
‘Tis the time of year where we are joyful everywhere it is found.
Our hearts are the reason that the Christmas season matters,
It’s not just the generous presents given or received far and near.
Rather, it is the deep feelings from those you love or have loved,
And the memories of a familiar season felt at this time of year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.