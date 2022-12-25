Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late in the day. High 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low around 15F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.