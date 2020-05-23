Over the top
Breakwater Apartments is an overwhelming monstrosity of a structure, which now dominates the Warehouse District in downtown Traverse City. Shame on anyone who had anything to do with allowing it to end up along our river and shame on those of us who didn’t find some way to prevent it from happening.
The devouring, wanton construction continues on every available square foot of downtown property to be found.
We’ll strip away every stitch of Traverse City’s quaint charm, building too much, too tall. Makes me physically ill to view it.
Donna Stowe Novak
lifelong northern Michigan resident
Traverse City
