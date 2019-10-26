Gun ownership
I wish to offer a rebuttal to the opinion about guns and the Second Amendment. I am not yelling, angry or trying to take anything away. I am asking readers to consider this seriously.
Full disclosure: Sandy Hook, CT is my hometown. My friend’s daughter was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary.
First, our federal government does scare me. But can a private citizen own a weapon that would threaten our modern military? And even if it you could, would you want to turn them on the men and women of our armed forces? Trump and Pelosi won’t be on the front lines in this fight.
Today, gun ownership is about protecting your home and family. It seems to me that doing so with a hunting rifle is problematic. It makes sense that you would want a hand gun for that job. But honestly, is it really necessary to possess a fully automatic weapon? Exactly what enemy are you trying to repel in Traverse City, Michigan?
Because you can do something, because it is permissible, does not mean you should. I ask that you honestly consider this point of view. You may not agree but I would appreciate the effort.
Jeff Stewart
Interlochen
