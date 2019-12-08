Senior Center millage
Senior Center Friends, a charitable corporation to promote a new Senior Center building, supports a county-wide, one-year only millage of 1 mill to completely pay for the new building and the surrounding park. Importantly, there would be no interest payments for a one year millage. It would also eliminate the anticipated annual increases in construction costs.
The current millage of .1 mills supporting the Senior Center ends in 2020. We believe a new millage proposal of .2 mills beginning in 2021 for 10 years would operate the new building and adequately support the out-county programs in Acme, Fife Lake, Kingsley and Interlochen.
We have waited 20 years for action by prior elected officials to replace our run-down building. Normal fund raising efforts of going to foundations and citizens would take four years on average or more. That would be unacceptable! We call on the county and city governments to jointly support and schedule a millage election in the spring of 2020. Joint action will benefit both the city and county since a successful millage election will eliminate costs in their future budgets. Senior Center Friends is committed to lead or support these millage campaigns.
Richard Steadman
Traverse City
