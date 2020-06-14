Time to reckon with our legacy
Passion demands I march, but my knees say no. However, I am standing with my black neighbors in the name of humanity. Over my 92 years I have witnessed their persecution, their unbelievable courage in the face of persistent racist behavior.
Our Declaration of Independence said: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights ...”
From a nation of slave holding to Lincoln’s declaration of freedom; from his ringing declaration to a nation still struggling to give that true freedom to our black friends and neighbors, we have tried and failed. Now we are forced to face the results of our centuries’ long debasement of Jefferson’s and Lincoln’s truth: Dead black men whose only crime was the color of their skin.
Shame on us. Shame because it has taken a murder to inflame us when the evidence of racism existed long before George Floyd paid the ultimate price of racism. I wish there was an easy answer to wipe away the shame. There is none. Only our standing together, united in outrage can begin the change. It is long after the time to start.
Robert Steadman
Traverse City
Pavilions well run
Recent stories in the Record-Eagle concer- ning the Grand Traverse Pavilions are terribly misleading. The stories would have you believe that the Pavilions is some random, poorly managed, deficient old folks home.
Quite the opposite.
It is a state of the art, extremely well run facility, staffed by trained caregivers, owned by our community and managed by local professionals as a not-for-profit business. It is a large and complex system that offers rehabilitative, long term and end-of-life care. I know this because I placed my own mother there several years ago. The entire process from assessment to intake, placement, daily care and eventual hospice was both professional and caring. I had meals with my mother and sat in on activities. We also enjoyed concerts on the lawn together during her last summer.
Getting old and losing independence does not appear to be “fun.”
However, my mother was extremely well cared for during her time at the Pavilions. I believe that our local facility is the envy of every county in Michigan and that the vast majority of residents and their families have shared a fine experience during the time at the Grand Traverse Pavilions.
Eric Gerstner
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.