Family and friends
None of us is promised a silky-smooth path in life. None of us is free from strife and life’s challenges that crop up along the way. We are encouraged to “stand strong” when difficult situations arise.
What my family and I have learned over a number of months is that standing strong during difficult times is a great deal easier when you have family and friends who come alongside you, who envelop you with care and concern and engulf you with love, support and kindness.
To anyone and everyone who has reached out to us in the smallest (and greatest) of ways over the course of these past 11 months, from the Starr family to you — we want you to know just how much we love you. We can never thank you all enough for what you have done to sustain us through this time. Your goodness leaves an eternal impact on our lives. Thank you!
Terry Starr and family
Kalkaska
