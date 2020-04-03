A letter to the KPS School Board:
We are living in a time of unprecedented uncertainty. During such times, it is imperative that we be with our families and continue to keep their best interests in mind; that is the message you sent at the March 25 board meeting when declining to reinstate your Superintendent, Mr. Terry Starr, citing concerns related to COVID-19.
While it is only natural to be concerned for your own family, you must keep in mind that you have another family to protect: the community of Kalkaska. As elected officials, you are tasked with creating a system within Kalkaska Public Schools that gives each child the best chance for success in his or her educational experience. You are also responsible for listening to public comment and taking it into account when making decisions related to the district you serve.
With that being so, it is only appropriate that you support your community by reinstating Superintendent Starr and giving the children of Kalkaska the chance for excellence they deserve. What better time for a man of the people to return to service than at a time when they need him the most. Please do what is right for Kalkaska.
Molly Starr
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.