Voting for Christie Minervini will keep Traverse City thoughtfully moving forward. I have worked closely with her at Safe Harbor and here are some key things about Christie:

  • She shows up ready to work with a positive transparent attitude
  • She listens to all perspectives before making decisions
  • She has years of experience in business, culture and human welfare issues that impact our community

City commissioners are tasked with shaping the future of the city, I don't think there is any other choice that can bring a demonstrated ability to make things happen. Vote for Christie Minervini on Nov. 5.

Peter Starkel

Traverse City

