Vote Minervini
Voting for Christie Minervini will keep Traverse City thoughtfully moving forward. I have worked closely with her at Safe Harbor and here are some key things about Christie:
- She shows up ready to work with a positive transparent attitude
- She listens to all perspectives before making decisions
- She has years of experience in business, culture and human welfare issues that impact our community
City commissioners are tasked with shaping the future of the city, I don't think there is any other choice that can bring a demonstrated ability to make things happen. Vote for Christie Minervini on Nov. 5.
Peter Starkel
Traverse City
